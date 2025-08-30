Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 32.3%

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $34.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $34.23.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

