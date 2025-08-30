Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLY. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.17.

NYSE LLY opened at $732.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $748.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $786.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $969.65. The company has a market capitalization of $693.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.4% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.6% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Munro Partners bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,872,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

