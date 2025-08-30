Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT Holdings Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 5.67%.The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

