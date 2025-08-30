Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,170,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 173,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The firm had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

