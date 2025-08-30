Evercore ISI Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $405.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $425.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $423.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $242.25 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.05 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. This trade represents a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,425,000 after acquiring an additional 596,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,917,000 after acquiring an additional 370,965 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,752,000 after acquiring an additional 273,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

