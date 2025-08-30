Financial Comparison: Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) & Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ – Get Free Report) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Get Real Goods Solar alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Real Goods Solar and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Goods Solar N/A N/A N/A Nextracker 17.55% 37.02% 18.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Real Goods Solar and Nextracker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nextracker 0 9 14 1 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Nextracker has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.36%. Given Real Goods Solar’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Real Goods Solar is more favorable than Nextracker.

This table compares Real Goods Solar and Nextracker”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Goods Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nextracker $2.96 billion 3.36 $509.17 million $3.67 18.33

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than Real Goods Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Nextracker shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nextracker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nextracker beats Real Goods Solar on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Goods Solar

(Get Free Report)

Real Goods Solar, Inc. provides solar energy systems to homeowners, and commercial building owners. It offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty and customer satisfaction activities. The firm operates through three segments: Solar Division, POWERHOUSE and Other. The Solar Division segment engages the installation of solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing thereof, and small business commercial. The POWERHOUSE segment engages in the manufacturing and sales of solar shingles. The Other segment engages in corporate operations. The Other segment consists of corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides TrueCapture, a self-adjusting tracker control system, which boosts solar power plant production by optimizing the position of individual tracker row in response to site features, such as varying topography and changing weather conditions; and NX Navigator, that assists solar power plant owners and operators in monitoring, controlling, and protecting their solar projects. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. As of March 31, 2024 Nextracker Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.