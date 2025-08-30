Financial Survey: Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) & Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV)

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) and Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Douglas Dynamics has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Revolution Public has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Douglas Dynamics and Carbon Revolution Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Dynamics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Carbon Revolution Public 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.99%. Given Douglas Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Douglas Dynamics is more favorable than Carbon Revolution Public.

This table compares Douglas Dynamics and Carbon Revolution Public”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Dynamics $568.50 million 1.37 $56.15 million $2.79 12.08 Carbon Revolution Public $47.33 million 0.17 -$146.44 million N/A N/A

Douglas Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Revolution Public.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Douglas Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Douglas Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Dynamics and Carbon Revolution Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Dynamics 11.38% 15.16% 6.29% Carbon Revolution Public N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Douglas Dynamics beats Carbon Revolution Public on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories. The Work Truck Solutions segment primarily manufactures municipal snow and ice control products; provides truck and vehicle upfits where it attaches component pieces of equipment, truck bodies, racking, and storage solutions to a vehicle chassis for use by end users for work related purposes; and manufactures storage solutions for trucks and vans, and cable pulling equipment for trucks. This segment also offers up-fit and storage solutions. It also provides customized turnkey solutions to governmental agencies, such as Departments of Transportation and municipalities. The company sells its products under the FISHER, SNOWEX, WESTERN, TURFEX, SWEEPEX, HENDERSON, BRINEXTREME, and DEJANA brands. It distributes its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial and residential areas. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Carbon Revolution Public

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.