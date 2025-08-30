FMC Corporation $FMC Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190,055 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 378.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $56,609.90. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,906.66. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $39.05 on Friday. FMC Corporation has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.15 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FMC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

