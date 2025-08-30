Fortis $FTS Position Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 98.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,850 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fortis by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 168,684 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, August 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28. Fortis has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 14.48%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

