Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $GSSC Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,601 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSSC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 87,225.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $454,000.

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.91 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

