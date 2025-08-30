Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU Stock Position Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

