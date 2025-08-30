Guggenheim Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

NYSE SNOW opened at $238.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 537,336 shares in the company, valued at $116,064,576. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total transaction of $249,530.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,474 shares in the company, valued at $974,168.76. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,909 shares of company stock valued at $719,343,881 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

