Head-To-Head Review: UniTek Global Services (OTCMKTS:UNTKQ) & Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD)

UniTek Global Services (OTCMKTS:UNTKQ – Get Free Report) and Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Get UniTek Global Services alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UniTek Global Services and Array Digital Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniTek Global Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Array Digital Infrastructure 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given UniTek Global Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe UniTek Global Services is more favorable than Array Digital Infrastructure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

18.0% of Array Digital Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Array Digital Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UniTek Global Services and Array Digital Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniTek Global Services N/A N/A N/A Array Digital Infrastructure -0.68% 1.67% 0.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UniTek Global Services and Array Digital Infrastructure”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniTek Global Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Array Digital Infrastructure $3.77 billion 1.23 -$39.00 million ($0.30) -179.13

UniTek Global Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Array Digital Infrastructure.

Summary

Array Digital Infrastructure beats UniTek Global Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniTek Global Services

(Get Free Report)

UniTek Global Services, Inc. is a service provider of permanently outsourced infrastructure services, offering a suite of technical services to customers in the satellite television, wireless telecommunications, public safety, and broadband cable industries in the United States and Canada. The Company operates in two segments: Fulfillment segment and Engineering and Construction segment. Fulfillment segment provides installation and fulfillment services to customers in the satellite television and broadband cable industries. Engineering and Construction segment provides infrastructure services, systems integration for public safety and land mobile radio applications, construction and project management services to customers in the wireless telecommunications and public safety industries.

About Array Digital Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices. In addition, the company offers various accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics, including audio, home automation, and networking products; as well as offers option to purchase devices and accessories under installment contracts. Further, the company offers roaming, wireless eligible telecommunications carrier, and wireless tower rental services. It serves consumer, business, and government customers with 5.0 million connections, including 4.4 million postpaid, 0.5 million prepaid, and 0.1 million reseller and other connections in 21 states. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, third-party national retailers, and independent agents, as well as e-commerce and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for UniTek Global Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniTek Global Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.