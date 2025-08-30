Head-To-Head Survey: Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) versus Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Get Gogo alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo 1.05% 88.04% 5.97% Mobivity N/A N/A -534.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Mobivity shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Gogo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Mobivity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Gogo has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gogo and Mobivity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $444.71 million 3.30 $13.75 million $0.04 274.50 Mobivity $1.14 million 16.29 -$10.23 million ($0.15) -1.67

Gogo has higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity. Mobivity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gogo and Mobivity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mobivity 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gogo currently has a consensus target price of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 35.09%. Given Gogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gogo is more favorable than Mobivity.

Summary

Gogo beats Mobivity on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions. The company offers voice and data, in-flight entertainment, and other services. In addition, it engages in the development, deployment, and operation of networks, towers, and data center infrastructure to support in-flight connectivity services, as well as in the provision of telecommunications connections to the internet. The company sells its products primarily to aircraft operators and original equipment manufacturers of business aviation aircraft through a distribution network of independent dealers. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado. As of May 2024, Gogo Inc. claims that “Gogo is the only company in North America with a complete, certified airborne 5G network, meaning that all components within the network (including onboard equipment) are 5G native.”

About Mobivity

(Get Free Report)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions. It also operates as a Software-as-a-Service platform used by convenience and quick service restaurant brands to build and engage with their customers; and enables and powers incentivized programs in digital environments. In addition, its platform offers POS data capture, analytics, offers and promotions, predictive offers, personalized receipt promotions, customized mobile messaging, belly loyalty, and other services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online through its website. The company is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.