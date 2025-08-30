Healthcare Services Group, Inc. $HCSG Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 190.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,159 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 73,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 102,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 171,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HCSG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

HCSG opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.50 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 0.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $283,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,932. The trade was a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

