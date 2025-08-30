Hecla Mining Company $HL Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,104,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Hecla Mining worth $33,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 1,246.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 149,119 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 40,692 shares during the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 217,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 157,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HL. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $126,047.16. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $395,670.60. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 5.6%

HL stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.67. Hecla Mining Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $304.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

