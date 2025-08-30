Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 40,063 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 254.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 109.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,063 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 100.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 905.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 103,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3,216.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $16.36 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.25 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 2,042,899 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,562.56. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 25,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,152,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,784. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 636,185 shares of company stock worth $9,235,468. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research raised Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

