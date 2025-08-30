Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 54,186 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc $EVH

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,186 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,781,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,338,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after buying an additional 720,625 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after buying an additional 601,436 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,015,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 559,837 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.82. Evolent Health, Inc has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $444.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.43 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Evolent Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

