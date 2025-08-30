Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 819 Shares of LCI Industries $LCII

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of LCI Industries worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,058,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $72.31 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.25.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.17. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.79%.

LCI Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

