Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in ADT Inc. $ADT

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 238.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,102 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 95,166 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in ADT in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $590,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,124,541.46. This trade represents a 38.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ADT Price Performance

ADT stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.34.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

