Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5,144.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,376,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,898 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,339,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,734,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,092,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $25,125,000.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $82.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.59 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

