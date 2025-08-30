Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 1,316 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in ITT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ITT by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $5,994,792.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ITT Trading Down 1.5%

ITT opened at $170.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.66 and its 200-day moving average is $147.69. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $174.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.48 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

