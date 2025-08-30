Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 1,473 Shares of IDT Corporation $IDT

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,120,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in IDT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 514,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in IDT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 351,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,711,000 after buying an additional 80,817 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 1st quarter worth $10,409,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $64.03 on Friday. IDT Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.74.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 7.85%.The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. IDT’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

