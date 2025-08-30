Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in GATX Corporation $GATX

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in GATX by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of GATX by 101.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 12.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.18. GATX Corporation has a 12 month low of $127.69 and a 12 month high of $171.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $430.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.52 million. GATX had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.52%. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. GATX’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna set a $190.00 price objective on GATX and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $335,698.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,599.54. The trade was a 22.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $278,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,262.56. This represents a 34.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,779 shares of company stock worth $4,060,328 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

