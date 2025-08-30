Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. $BZH

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 582.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 160,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 136,548 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 98,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,651,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $2,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

BZH opened at $25.20 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $749.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

