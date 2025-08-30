Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIO opened at $298.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.43 and a 12-month high of $387.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

