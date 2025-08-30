Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,681 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 303,756 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 273,109.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 956,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after purchasing an additional 955,883 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,149,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,932,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $48,893.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,346.01. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $137,093.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $277,269.94. This represents a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,976 shares of company stock worth $1,105,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.30.

NYSE:ORA opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $95.36.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $234.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

