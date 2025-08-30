Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,228,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,722,000 after buying an additional 435,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,324,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,310,000 after acquiring an additional 383,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,333 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,807,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,350,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.