Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,173 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in TTM Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 43,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 65,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,365.08. The trade was a 38.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Spoto sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $162,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,470.42. This represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,561 shares of company stock worth $4,437,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $44.57 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.03.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $730.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTMI. Wall Street Zen upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

