Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Site Centers Corp. $SITC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of Site Centers worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Site Centers by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Site Centers by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Site Centers by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Site Centers by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Site Centers by 1,306.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Site Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Site Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Site Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Site Centers Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE SITC opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Site Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Site Centers had a net margin of 189.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Site Centers’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Site Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Site Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Site Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

