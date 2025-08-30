Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 134.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Envista by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Envista from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Envista from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Envista Price Performance

NYSE:NVST opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $682.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.21 million. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%.Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Envista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

