Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 157.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,440,000 after buying an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Medpace by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 174,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after buying an additional 104,705 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,950,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $475.51 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $501.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $395.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.36.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.The firm had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $406.60.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 961,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,947,625. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cornelius P. Mccarthy III sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.04, for a total value of $772,896.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,012.88. This represents a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,070 shares of company stock worth $52,085,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

