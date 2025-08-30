Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Community Bancshares, Inc. $FCBC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,081 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of First Community Bancshares worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Community Bancshares by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCBC opened at $37.98 on Friday. First Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $695.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62.

First Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. First Community Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. First Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.42%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

