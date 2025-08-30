Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,443,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,508,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,201,000 after acquiring an additional 330,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,507,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 73,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,105,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,054,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Shares of LBRT opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.67. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

