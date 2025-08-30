Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,931,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,101,000 after acquiring an additional 48,585 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,089,000 after acquiring an additional 444,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $37,974,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 337,551 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,990,598.61. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,045,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,571,970.24. The trade was a 9.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VAC stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.10%.Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.