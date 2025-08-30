Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Tutor Perini worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 38,170 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 106,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $6,309,497.92. Following the sale, the chairman owned 4,395,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,625,220.42. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 585,028 shares of company stock valued at $28,492,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 1.5%

TPC opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.83. Tutor Perini Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.12. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

See Also

