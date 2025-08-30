Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,084,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,690,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,706,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Rambus by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,199,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,107,000 after purchasing an additional 333,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,747,000 after purchasing an additional 248,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $551,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,963.72. The trade was a 16.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,825. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,686 shares of company stock valued at $718,381 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Arete upgraded shares of Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Read Our Latest Report on RMBS

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.28. Rambus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $81.89.

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

See Also

