Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $114.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.92. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.97 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,500. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,100. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.