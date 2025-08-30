Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Steelcase Inc. $SCS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Steelcase by 4,509.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 1,468.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $127,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 127,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.56. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Noble Financial cut shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Steelcase presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Steelcase Stock Up 0.2%

Steelcase stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Steelcase has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

