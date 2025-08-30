Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Axis Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,042,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Axis Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,188,000 after buying an additional 114,768 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Axis Capital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 693,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,509,000 after buying an additional 35,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 516,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,757,000 after buying an additional 90,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axis Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $74.68 and a 12 month high of $107.19.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Axis Capital news, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 4,305 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $420,038.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,366.33. The trade was a 20.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry B. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $345,345.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,597.65. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,048. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

