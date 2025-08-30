Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,147,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 1,050,856 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in Kyndryl by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,131,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kyndryl by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,092,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,397,000 after purchasing an additional 249,062 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,071,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 36,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,883,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,126,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KD opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Kyndryl’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 73,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,100.92. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

