Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp $LADR

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ladder Capital worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 85,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Mark David Alexander sold 34,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $384,607.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 86,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,586.88. This trade represents a 28.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,382 shares of company stock worth $1,003,501. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 31.28, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 20.05%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

