Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,655,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,990 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $5,404,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,833,000 after purchasing an additional 455,757 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $6,218,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,166,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after buying an additional 265,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.0%

XHR opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $287.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.43 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.86%.Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.660-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.