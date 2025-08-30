Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 30,217 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. $RPD

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 221.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,217 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after buying an additional 964,899 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 95.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 919,955 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $15,510,000. Estuary Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $20,714,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after acquiring an additional 262,382 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 358,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $6,539,793.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,296,848.04. This trade represents a 6.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $27,742.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,738. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 772,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,135,356. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $20.71 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $214.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.17 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 149.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.470 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPD. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

