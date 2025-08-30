Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 4,701 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Sila Realty Trust worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 398.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $79,000.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE SILA opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.01. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Sila Realty Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 231.88%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

