Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Shares in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,506 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 161.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,662.16. The trade was a 4.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.