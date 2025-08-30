Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Herc by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 1,831.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 114.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

HRI stock opened at $130.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.40. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 152.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.58. Herc had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.58%.

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

