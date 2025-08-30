Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 149,556 Shares of Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149,556 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,327,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $41,147,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,981,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 64.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 466,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 182,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 551,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,674,000 after buying an additional 161,782 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. Universal Display Corporation has a 52-week low of $103.70 and a 52-week high of $215.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average of $144.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

