Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 19,015 Shares of Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,015 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Hexcel by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Hexcel Corporation has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%.Hexcel’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

