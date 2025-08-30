Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 28,940 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. $NTGR

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,940 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of NETGEAR worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 53,739 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3,539.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 874,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Wall Street Zen cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, VP Graeme Mclindin sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $67,459.26. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 61,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,083.04. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shravan Goli sold 11,757 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $306,975.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,851.35. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,909 shares of company stock worth $628,427 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR opened at $27.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $788.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. NETGEAR had a net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $170.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. NETGEAR has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

